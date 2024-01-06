Gov. Shapiro announces expansion of child and dependent care tax credit

BERWYN, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was in Chester County to celebrate the expansion of the child and dependent care tax credit for more than 200,000 families across the Commonwealth.

The legislation was passed in December and ensures that the state tax credit will match 100 percent of the federal credit families receive.

Previously, Pennsylvania would only match 30 percent.

"It feels like the price of everything from groceries to childcare is increasing and they need a little bit of help to be able to get by," Gov. Shapiro said. "This expanded child tax care credit is a prime example of government working together, to deliver real and tangible results for the good people of Pennsylvania."

The maximum amount of credit you can receive is $1,050 for one child and $2,100 for two or more children.

You do need to receive federal credit in order to be eligible for state credit in Pennsylvania.

More information about tax credit expansion can be found at this link.