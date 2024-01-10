Gov. Shapiro announces "ChatGPT Enterprise" for certain Pennsylvania employees

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced a first-of-its-kind pilot program for Commonwealth employees.

It's called "ChatGPT Enterprise."

The open AI project comes with enhanced cybersecurity measures and state employees will use it to get an understanding of how AI tools can be safely and securely used for daily tasks.

It will launch this month for Office of Administration workers only.

"I believe Pennsylvania can be a national leader in the safe and responsible use of generative AI in our government operations – and this first-in-the-nation pilot with OpenAI will help us safely and securely learn from and use this important technology to serve Pennsylvanians and empower our workforce," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "Generative AI is here and impacting our daily lives already – and my Administration is taking a proactive approach to harness the power of its benefits while mitigating its potential risks."

The pilot program was recommended by the Generative AI Governing Board which was established last year by Gov. Shapiro.