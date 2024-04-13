Gov. Josh Shapiro, workers at Cleveland-Cliffs Butler Works celebrate the saving of jobs

LYNDORA, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was in Butler County on Friday to celebrate the dismissal of an energy department rule change that would've put the Cleveland-Cliffs Butler Works out of business.

The plant is located in Lyndora in Butler County and it is the only domestic manufacturer of grain-oriented electrical steel with more than 1,100 union workers.

"Today, this is a story about power, the power of all of you and the work that you did, and those of you sitting out here, and those that you represent," Governor Shapiro said to the workers. "We are keeping the power on and the power for this country is coming from communities like this right here in Butler County. You all should be proud."

The governor had expressed his concerns about the rule change to the energy department earlier this month.

The final decision protects union jobs while making investments to help Cleveland-Cliffs Butler Works reduce carbon emissions.