Shapiro visits Mt. Lebanon to highlight proposed budget's investments in small businesses

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday to garner support for his proposed budget's investments in small community businesses.

Shapiro and Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger stopped by small businesses along Washington Road to talk about how his budget could help the community. Shapiro and other local leaders met with the owners of Orbis Caffe, Commonwealth Press and Empire Music.

The governor's budget proposes more than $600 million in total new and expanded economic development investments, including $25 million for a proposed Main Street Matters program that would support small businesses and commercial corridors that Shapiro's administration calls "the backbone" of communities.

"If we want to attract new businesses to Pennsylvania, support entrepreneurs and employees, and give folks the opportunity to build generational wealth, then we've got to make sure our communities have healthy, vibrant Main Streets lined with shops and small businesses, just like the one here in Lebo," Shapiro said in a news release.

While he was visiting, Shapiro also announced a nearly $33,000 grant to support a new public art project that the borough is commissioning.

"Whether we're talking about Sharpsburg or Carnegie or McKeesport, having a thriving main street is a sign of the health of a community," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a news release from the Shapiro administration. "It gives us a sense of place, it gives us an economic hub, something to walk to a and a sense of community. Having a plan that invests in large and small businesses will set up Allegheny County for success and allow us to leverage state investments to go even further."

Republican lawmakers, who control the state Senate, called Shapiro's budget plan "irresponsible and misleading," so it's not clear what parts will actually become law.