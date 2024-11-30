Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania lawmakers to see 3.4% pay raise in 2025
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers will see a bigger check next year.
Gov. Josh Shapiro and other government officials will see their salaries increased by 3.4%.
The new raise is due to a state law that delivers automatic raises matching the federal consumer inflation figure for mid-Atlantic urban areas. That percentage increase is about one-third higher than the 2.6% average increase for private-sector employees.
The higher salaries go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.