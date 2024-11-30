Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania lawmakers to see 3.4% pay raise in 2025

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers to see 3.4% pay raise in 2025

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers to see 3.4% pay raise in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers will see a bigger check next year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and other government officials will see their salaries increased by 3.4%.

The new raise is due to a state law that delivers automatic raises matching the federal consumer inflation figure for mid-Atlantic urban areas. That percentage increase is about one-third higher than the 2.6% average increase for private-sector employees.

The higher salaries go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.