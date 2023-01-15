Watch CBS News
Gov.-elect Shapiro, Lt. Gov.-elect Davis appear in Homewood for Days of Service event

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis were in Homewood, kicking off their three Days of Service as they prepare to take office.

They were joined by local community leaders at the YMCA for a school supply collection and distribution event.

Shapiro and Davis will spend the next two days also participating in events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 8:20 PM

