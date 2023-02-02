Goodwill makes 'urgent appeal' for more donations during slower winter months

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local Goodwill stores are making an "urgent appeal" to the public to find items to donate, saying without increased donations, shelves will start to become empty.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania says during the winter months, there's always a slowdown in donations, which are the "life-blood" of the organization.

"Goodwill stores are important to the community in two ways," Robert Stape, Goodwill SWPA's Interim President and CEO, said in a press release "Many of our customers are on very tight budgets and they rely on the stores' low prices for their families' needs. Also, revenue from the stores helps to sustain the programs Goodwill provides for people with employment barriers. Your donations literally help people get jobs."

Goodwill is asking people to take a look inside their closets, attics, basements and garages and give a second life to items no longer needed.

Not only does it help the community, but Goodwill said finding a new purpose for old items is also good for the environment.