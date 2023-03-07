Watch CBS News
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania to eliminate use of plastic bags

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is eliminating the use of plastic shopping bags across its 34 area stores, it was announced Tuesday via a press release.

Shoppers are encouraged to use a free box from the store, bring a reusable bag, or purchase a fabric tote for $1 for future trips.

"One of our core values at Goodwill is responsibility," said Andrew Marano, Vice President of Donated Goods Retail at Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. "We strive to minimize our environmental impact and maximize the value of each donation to support Goodwill's mission services. This enables us to help thousands of people we help annually through job training and education programs."

Goodwill intends to be completely plastic bag free in all of its thrift stores by March 15, 2023.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:48 AM

