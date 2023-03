Goodwill opens new express donation center near West Liberty Ave.

Goodwill opens new express donation center near West Liberty Ave.

Goodwill opens new express donation center near West Liberty Ave.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new way to donate items to Goodwill.

The second donation express center in our region opens on Wednesday morning.

The location is just off of West Liberty Avenue near the car dealerships.

A ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.