Good Samaritan shot by man he was trying to help in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood

Man shoots Good Samaritan trying to help him, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A good Samaritan is in critical condition after he was shot by the man he was trying to help in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Pittsburgh police said ShotSpotter picked up 13 shots fired on Goe Avenue at Brighton Road around 4 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man in his early 70s who had been shot multiple times.

"We think in this particular situation the actor may have been on something and this person was just a good Samaritan who came upon this individual to render aid and the person just started firing on the individual," said Pittsburgh Police Assistant Chief Richard Ford. "So we are hoping this victim is able to recover but he is in critical condition at this time."

A good Samaritan was shot by the man he was trying to help in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on Aug. 7, 2024, police said. (Photo: KDKA)

When police arrived, they said the suspect was combative and officers had to wrestle the gun away from him. Police tased the suspect before he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police haven't released his name.

Investigators haven't found any evidence at this time to suggest the victim and suspect knew one another.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.