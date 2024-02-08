Pittsburgh-area golfers hit the links amid unusually warm weather

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — For Kathleen Rakowski of South Park Township, Thursday was a lovely day to play 18 holes.

The fact that it's early February and beautiful out isn't lost on her or her foursome.

"We're taking advantage of it," Rakowski said.

The last few mild winters have seen a boom when it comes to winter golf in Pittsburgh.

Steven Turner is the superintendent of South Park Golf Course. His job in the winter is keeping the course in shape, always on the lookout for frost.

Turner told KDKA-TV, "It can damage the turf when you step on it. As long as it's above 32 degrees and there's no frost on the grass, we let them play as much as they want."

Turner, who was the assistant superintendent at Oakmont Country Club, says to preserve the course, there are some simple rules golfers have to follow.

"People can still play; they just have to keep the carts on the path," Turner said. "Fix your divots when you hit off the fairway like you do in the summertime. On the greens, also fix your ball marks."

And while those rules, regardless of the temperatures, are year-round, when it comes to winter golf they're extra important for golfers because damaged turf takes longer to recover.

It is a message not lost on Rakowski or her friends.

"They are very careful these days," Rakowski said. "If it is a little wet, you just have to be very careful. You don't want to grind it up."