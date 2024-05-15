Golden Gai opening for takeout sushi later this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new sushi restaurant is set to open later this month in Pittsburgh's Bakery Square!

Golden Gai To-Go will be opening on May 28 and offering takeout sushi as a preview of what's to come once the interior space of the restaurant is completed.

The restaurant will be part of the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, which runs other spots in the city like Meat & Potatoes, Tako, Coop De Ville, and others.

A new takeout sushi restaurant is set to open later this month in Bakery Square. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"Our vision for Golden Gai To-Go is to provide a fast, convenient, and delicious sushi experience for our patrons," said the restaurant's Executive Chef Partner, Michael Taylor. "We want to offer a taste of what's to come while maintaining the same high standards of quality and flavor that will define our brand."

Customers will be able to order either online or through a touchscreen at the restaurant and get their food at a walk-up window.

An opening date for the full sit-down restaurant has not been announced yet.