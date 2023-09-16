Watch CBS News
'Gold Out Game' at Bethel Park raises money for Joey Fabus Childhood Cancer Foundation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - It was a sea of black and gold in the stands on Friday night, but it wasn't for the Steelers. 

It was the "Gold Out Game" at Bethel Park High School, but it was about more than just school spirit. 

All of the gold shirts, as the Hawks took on Canon Mac, were to raise awareness about childhood cancer, specifically a deadly brain cancer. 

The Joey Fabus Childhood Cancer Foundation was formed in memory of 8-year-old Joey who died after a battle with a brain condition known as DIPG. 

Now, the foundation raises money to find a cure and assist families struggling with the disease. 

First published on September 16, 2023 / 7:50 AM

