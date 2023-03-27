Watch CBS News
Godsmack, Staind bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Godsmack and Staind are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

The two bands, co-headling the tour, will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 5. 

The 25-city tour announced on Monday will kick off in July in St.Louis before wrapping up in Austin at the end of August. 

"We're really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer," said Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis in a press release. 

"The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong," said Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. "We're stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 

March 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

