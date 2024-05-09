Goats get loose while on the job at Pittsburgh housing authority location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some goats went on the lam after storms damaged their enclosure in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh said the goats and Diamond the donkey "had a field day" when they escaped their enclosure at Bedford EnVision Center, where they were doing some landscaping. The strong storms Tuesday created a hole in their fence, letting the goats loose.

"The friendly animals were eager to feel the love from staff and residents during their brief adventure!" the housing authority wrote in a social media post.

Here’s a short video of everyone working together to round up the animals! pic.twitter.com/rgWlIBgSUD — HACP (@HACP1) May 9, 2024

With the help of local police, housing authority staff and residents along with Allegheny GoatScape rounded up the goats and got them back to their enclosure. No goats, donkeys or people were hurt.

The goats are currently on site to help clear invasive plants and brush from the center's yard. Their work will wrap up on Friday.

Allegheny GoatScape is a nonprofit that helps reduce invasive and unwanted vegetation in public spaces and vacant lots using goats. The organization says it's an eco-friendly approach to landscaping. As for Diamond, Allegheny GoatScape uses donkeys as bodyguards for the goats.