Watch CBS News
Politics

Go 'Around The Table' with Stacy Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- KDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table with local experts and analysts on topics from politics, elections, the stock market, the economy, inflation and more.

Stream the segments here in the CBS News Pittsburgh player above.

Or, click here to find previous segments.

For additional political news, visit the KDKA Politics section here and the CBS News Politics section here.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.