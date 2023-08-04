Global Food Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg ordered to close by Allegheny Co. Health Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Global Food Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg to close.

A recent inspection revealed live and dead bugs in products like cornmeal, oat flour, and rice.

Rats had apparently chewed holes into other items that were being sold with those holes covered by duct tape.

There were also issues with the store's cleanliness.