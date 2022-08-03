Glass baby bottles sold exclusively on Amazon recalled due to violation of lead content ban
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A popular baby bottle has hit the recall list due to high lead levels.
The alert is for NUK's First Choice Glass Baby Bottles.
About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.
They were designed for newborn to six-month-old babies and were sold exclusively on Amazon.
If you have one of the bottles, head to this link for next steps.
