Giuseppe's Tuscany Grill in Beaver County badly damaged by late-night fire

HOMEWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A popular restaurant in Beaver County was badly damaged by a fire late last night.

Giuseppe's Tuscany Grill along Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough went up in flames late Thursday.

The fire chief tells KDKA that the owner had left the restaurant about an hour before they received the call about the fire.

Giuseppe's Tuscany Grill in Homewood Borough, Beaver County was badly damaged by a late-night fire. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When firefighters got to the scene, flames were already starting to shoot through the roof.

"We did stop it from going into the dining hall area,' said Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe. "The fire was all in the bar area and the kitchen area when we got on scene with heavy smoke coming out of pretty much everywhere."

No one was injured in the fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of what started the blaze.