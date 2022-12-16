Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.
Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.
She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.
Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.