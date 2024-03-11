8-year-old girl killed in Indiana County crash

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 8-year-old girl is dead and two drivers are seriously injured after a crash in Indiana County on Sunday.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of West Philadelphia Street Extension and State Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township shortly before 5 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. The 8-year-old girl was in a booster seat in the backseat, police said.

As the SUV turned left, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 22, police said it was hit by a Kia Forte sedan driven by a 21-year-old woman from Homestead. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and came to a final rest on the roadway.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Both drivers were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Police didn't release the girl's name.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

Troopers said they're still investigating the crash. The Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist, or CARS, Unit is reconstructing the crash.