Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl in critical condition after being run over in hoverboard crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Girl in critical condition after hoverboard crash
Girl in critical condition after hoverboard crash 00:34

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life this morning after she was run over while riding her hoverboard.

The crash happened in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

According to state police, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, the girl was riding her hoverboard near the intersection of Sixth and Osborne streets when she was hit and then pinned underneath a car.

Police said the driver was not speeding and did not see the girl because of the low profile of the hoverboard.

The girl was flown to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 29, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.