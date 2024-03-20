5-year-old girl gets lifesaving liver transplant from her mom at UPMC Children's Hospital

Girl from Alabama gets lifesaving liver transplant from mom at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 5-year-old girl traveled from Alabama to Pittsburgh to get a life-saving liver transplant from a special donor.

Adleigh Byce needed a transplant after she was diagnosed with biliary atresia at seven weeks old. UPMC said she was in and out of the hospital but doing OK until it was determined she needed a liver transplant.

Her mother Haley is a nurse and knew a living donor liver transplantation was the best option for Adleigh. It meant Adleigh wouldn't have to be placed on the waiting list, and it offered the opportunity to transplant earlier when patients are healthier.

Haley got tested and learned she was a perfect match.

"I feel like I did what any mom would do," she said.

After doing research and getting referrals, the family chose UPMC Children's Hospital.

"The benefits outweigh the risks. I was so scared and so nervous but now I'm thankful that we have it behind us and we can move forward with life," Haley said.

Both Adleigh and Haley are recovering well after the procedure on Feb. 21, which was UPMC Children's Hospital's 200th living donor liver transplant.

Now that Adleigh feels better, she's making big plans. At UPMC Children's, she listed off everything she wants to do: "Play with my dog, ride my bike, play with my Barbie dolls, my baby dolls, maybe go swim in the pool."

The family hopes to get back to Alabama soon, and Adleigh hopes to also get back to the pageants she loves to participate in.