7-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in Pennsylvania house fire

Authorities have identified three people killed in an eastern Pennsylvania house fire as two adults and a 7-year-old girl.

The Dauphin County coroner's office on Monday said the people killed in the early Sunday blaze in North Londonberry Township as 87-year-old Paul Garman of North Londonderry Township, and 60-year-old Cynthia Weatherholtz and 7-year-old Kristi Dougherty, both of Swatara Township, which is in Dauphin County.

The causes of death are still being investigated and autopsies are planned for Tuesday, the coroner's office said.

Crews were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the home near Palmyra. The victims were pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center, said Chief Kevin Snyder of the North Londonderry Township Police Department.

Family members said two adults and another child were taken to the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, where a representative declined comment on their condition. The coroner's office didn't say whether those who died were related to each other or to the injured victims.

The state police fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, Snyder said. He told the Lebanon Daily News that the blaze began in the garage of the home.