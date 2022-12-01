Watch CBS News
Local News

Gingerbread house display and competition returns to City-County Building

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Gingerbread house display and competition returns to City-County Building
Gingerbread house display and competition returns to City-County Building 00:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delicious holiday tradition is back in-person at the City-County Building. 

The city of Pittsburgh's gingerbread house display and competition has been virtual the last two years. 

For this year, hundreds of individuals, nonprofits, families and school groups broke out gum drops and icing to build their own edible house for the competition.

If you want to see the gingerbread houses for yourself, 200 of them will be on display in the lobby of the City-County Building through Jan. 6.

Pittsburgh Special Events Program Coordinator Melissa Culbertson said one of the stand-outs is a bus hanging from a crane, a nod to photos of a bus dangling over the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge.  

You can also see the gingerbread houses online and vote for the people's choice award. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.