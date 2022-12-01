Gingerbread house display and competition returns to City-County Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delicious holiday tradition is back in-person at the City-County Building.

The city of Pittsburgh's gingerbread house display and competition has been virtual the last two years.

For this year, hundreds of individuals, nonprofits, families and school groups broke out gum drops and icing to build their own edible house for the competition.

If you want to see the gingerbread houses for yourself, 200 of them will be on display in the lobby of the City-County Building through Jan. 6.

Pittsburgh Special Events Program Coordinator Melissa Culbertson said one of the stand-outs is a bus hanging from a crane, a nod to photos of a bus dangling over the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge.

You can also see the gingerbread houses online and vote for the people's choice award.