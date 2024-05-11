Watch CBS News
Crime

Gibsonia man charged with securities fraud

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Gibsonia man has been charged in federal court with securities fraud, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Friday. 

Frank T. Poerio Jr., 62, was charged with four counts of securities fraud after he allegedly used sensitive, material non-public information obtained from a Dick's Sporting Goods employee to engage in nearly 200 trades of the company's securities on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

The trading allegedly occurred between August 2019 and May 2021, when the insider worked in a data analytics role at the Dick's corporate offices in Moon Township, where Poerio made approximately $823,000 worth of profit.

Poerio allegedly knew the employee and spoke often with the employee about finances and investing. Several of the alleged incidents occurred right before the company would release periodic earnings statements. Dick's employees were prohibited from trading in the company's securities during these times.

If convicted, Poerio faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a $5 million fine, or both, per each count.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett joined KDKA-TV as a digital producer in May 2022.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 9:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.