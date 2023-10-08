Giant pumpkins on display at Monster Pumpkins Festival

Giant pumpkins on display at Monster Pumpkins Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Halloween and pumpkins go hand-in-hand with the fall season, and the Monster Pumpkins Festival features the best of both worlds.

Farmers from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio grow these behemoths and weigh them at the Dayton Fairground in Dayton, Pennsylvania.

Last year's winner weighed over a ton, literally coming in at 2,100 pounds.