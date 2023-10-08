Watch CBS News
Local Community

Giant pumpkins on display at Monster Pumpkins Festival

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Giant pumpkins on display at Monster Pumpkins Festival
Giant pumpkins on display at Monster Pumpkins Festival 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Halloween and pumpkins go hand-in-hand with the fall season, and the Monster Pumpkins Festival features the best of both worlds.

Farmers from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio grow these behemoths and weigh them at the Dayton Fairground in Dayton, Pennsylvania.

Last year's winner weighed over a ton, literally coming in at 2,100 pounds. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.