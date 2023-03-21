Giant Eagle parts ways with CEO of past 11 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is separating from its CEO of 11 years.

The company announced Tuesday that the board decided to separate Laura Karet pursuant to her contract. Bill Artman was appointed as the company's interim CEO, effective immediately.

Giant Eagle said Artman has been with the company for nearly 40 years and has most recently served as the president of supermarkets.

"It is a privilege to continue to work with the talented team at Giant Eagle and I look forward to get started in this new role," Artman said in a press release. "My main focus is and always has been continuing to support the great team at Giant Eagle, and delivering for our customers and the places where we live and work. Giant Eagle was built on a foundation of passion, hard work, innovation and competitive spirit and I'm proud to continue that legacy."

Lead independent director Bart Friedman was also appointed as board chair, becoming the first non-family chair in Giant Eagle's history.

Giant Eagle did not say why it decided to separate from Karet.