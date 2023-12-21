Giant Eagle moving corporate headquarters to Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is moving its headquarters.

The company is leaving the RIDC Park in O'Hara Township after signing a lease on an office building in the Cranberry Woods Business Park.

Corporate employees will move into the new headquarters this spring and will work with a hybrid model. There will be days for working in the office and others for working remotely or in a store and distribution center, Giant Eagle says.

The four-story 100,000-square-foot building has amenities like an on-site gym, walking and jogging trails and a cafeteria. Giant Eagle says the business park's location just off I-79 makes it easy for team members to travel throughout its five-state operating region.

"We believe that in-person collaboration is vital to grow our business and forge meaningful connections with our customers and each other," said Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman in a news release. "Our new headquarters will provide a variety of working and meeting spaces that will foster teamwork and creativity to help us continue to think like our customers, anticipating their needs and delivering solutions to make their lives easier."

Giant Eagle was founded in 1931 and has grown to more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, northcentral Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle says it's one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with about $11.4 billion in annual sales.