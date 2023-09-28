Giant Eagle partners with Instacart for same-day delivery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is partnering with Instacart for same-day delivery.

Giant Eagle said the chainwide partnership, announced on Wednesday, will mean customers can get groceries delivered in as fast as an hour.

Same-day delivery is available now on the Instacart app from more than 200 Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland.

Giant Eagle said customers can now choose between having their groceries selected by team members or having their groceries immediately delivered to their doorstep through Instacart.

"Our partnership with Instacart makes ordering groceries from Giant Eagle more convenient than ever, whether customers choose to use our longstanding, company-led curbside pickup and delivery service or Instacart's popular platform," said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle's executive vice president and chief information and supply chain officer, in a news release.

"We always want to think like those we aim to serve, and we recognize that many shoppers have come to rely on Instacart for their grocery needs. This partnership ensures that customers across all our markets have access to our stores regardless of how they choose to shop with us."

Chris Rogers, Instacart's chief business officer, said the customer demand for same-day delivery from Giant Eagle was "loud and clear."

To begin shopping, customers can visit Instacart's website or select the Giant Eagle or Market District storefronts on the Instacart app. For all orders, Giant Eagle said an Instacart shopper will pick up and deliver the groceries within the customer's chosen time frame.