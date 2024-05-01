Giant Eagle is ending the Scan Pay Go checkout feature at some locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is ending a feature that lets people scan items with their phones at a handful of stores.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed Scan Pay Go will no longer be available at locations in Squirrel Hill, Wexford, Brentwood, The Waterfront and a Market District in Columbus because of low usage.

"At Giant Eagle, we are always evaluating the services and offerings that are in place as we work to best serve our customers," the company said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Scan Pay Go is not a well-utilized shopping method in every location, so we've made the decision to remove the service from select locations across our footprint."

The grocery store said there are no plans to remove the service from any other locations at this time.

With Scan Pay Go, people can download an app and use their phone to scan their items as they shop. When they're done, they can pay at the Scan Pay Go lane or at self-checkout.

"We understand that convenience is an important factor when it comes to grocery shopping and invite customers to consider our other time-saving services like our curbside pickup or home delivery options," Giant Eagle said in a statement.

Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania as well as Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.