Giant Eagle ending fuelperks+ program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is ending its fuelperks+ program.

On a notice posted to its website, Giant Eagle said the program will be moved into an enhanced myPerks Loyalty Program on Jan. 25. Any existing fuelperks will be converted to perks in customers' new myPerks accounts, the company said.

"We are merging the best benefits of fuelperks+ and myPerks into a single loyalty program bringing you the fuelperks+ rewards you love, like free gas and up to 20% off groceries, are now also available in the myPerks program, but with the added choice of dollar rewards delivering great savings on groceries and gas at a time when you need it most," the notice on Giant Eagle's website reads.

The company said customers can still use their current Advantage Card to earn and redeem perks. Customers don't have to do anything; their accounts will automatically switch over on Jan. 25. Customers can choose to switch earlier though.

MyPerks allows customers to earn on purchases at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo. In an FAQ, Giant Eagle said it created myPerks after listening to what employees and customers said about fuelperks+ and used that feedback to create a "simpler program with more accessible and frequent savings."

Customers have to be at least 18 years old to join the myPerks program. There's no cost to join or use the program.

Giant Eagle has more than 400 retail locations throughout northwestern Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.