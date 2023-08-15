GetGo offers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for back-to-school special

Trips you can take on one tank of gas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GetGo is offering a major fuel discount ahead of the back-to-school season.

Beginning Thursday, all grades of fuel will be 50 cents off the posted per-gallon price when paying with myPerks Pay Direct or AdvantagePay at every GetGo location. The last day for the deal, which includes diesel, is Sunday.

To get the discount, GetGo said anyone not a member can enroll here.

The average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.91 per gallon, according to AAA.