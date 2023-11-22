Meet the Pittsburgh volunteers who help feed almost 4,000 people on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 4,000 meals will be delivered to Pittsburghers on Thanksgiving thanks to a local program.

"Get Stuffed With Love" started two decades ago with 250 meals and has grown to what it is today. On Wednesday inside Holy Assumption St. Mary Orthodox Church, volunteers from the Bethel-St. Clair and North Allegheny rotary clubs and church members prepared the Thanksgiving meals.

"Definitely very thankful for what I already have myself but also very proud to give back to the community," Sritej Padmanabhan of Wexford said.

"There is no better feeling than helping people, especially around the holidays," Ruby Morris said. "That's very important."

The program began at Tom's Diner on East Carson Street.

"We also have people who have needed help in the past and then they come and volunteer the next year or a couple of years later," said Heather Dieckmann, chairperson of "Get Stuffed With Love."

When the diner closed, Father Patrick Carpenter opened his church to volunteers. He is a double amputee, which does not stop him from helping ensure Pittsburgh police officers can deliver the meals throughout the city.

"The blue angels of our city, the police, take those dinners out to whoever needs it," he said. "For those who live under the bridges, to those who live in nursing homes, to those who literally can't get out of their home."

And showing others the importance of giving back.

"To love their neighbor as themselves and really help out with those who need help," volunteer Justine Bossard said. "Hopefully, we are getting that across."

On Thursday at 8 a.m., Pittsburgh police will start delivering the food.