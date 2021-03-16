Get into the swing of spring with a Mercer County golf trip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What makes Mercer County, PA an attractive destination for golf?

Mercer County is home to a variety of top-rated golf courses, offering pristine greens, gorgeous scenery, and must-play holes, all located within an hour and a half drive of Pittsburgh. Mercer County is an exciting golfing destination that offers guests golf getaways for corporate groups or friends and families. Whether you are planning a celebration or want to get away for the weekend, Mercer County is a great place to relax with a few rounds of golf.

Mercer County, located in northwestern Pennsylvania, is not only considered one of America's Top Golf Destinations by Golf Digest but is also filled with many attractions, lodging options, and outdoor activities.

The County's challenging courses and many other offerings draw in visitors from western Pennsylvania, as well as eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada.

The Mercer County area is filled with several golf courses that are just a short drive from one another, allowing golfers to play a few rounds at a variety of courses during their stay. With low green fees and a selection of middle-and high-end courses designed for beginners and skilled golfers alike, Mercer County is the ultimate golf destination in western Pennsylvania to visit this season. Each course in Mercer County offers a unique playing experience with challenging holes and stunning scenery.

Mercer County Public Golf Courses Cater to All Skill Levels

Spring Valley Golf & Lodge

(Photo Source: Mercer County)

The Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is a family-owned public golf course. They welcome groups of 2 to 44 to play on their challenging and well-maintained greens. Their 18-hole course, nestled in Mercer's beautiful rolling farm county, is surrounded by spring-fed ponds and tree-lined fairways. The course offers a front nine that is great for novices, while the back nine offers more of a challenge.

"Spring Valley is ready for a great 2022; people love to golf, and what better way to enjoy the outdoors than on a beautiful 18-hole golf course. There are many golf outings and events scheduled for this year, and our golf stay and play packages are filling up our lodging rooms fast" said Barbara Mills, one of the owners.

Their newly renovated facilities include a new entertainment zone with a pool table, a big-screen TV, and an old-fashioned pinball game inside the restored 1860s barn that is used as their clubhouse and bar and grill.

Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is located at 496 Bestwick Rd., Mercer, PA 16137. 866-507-1406

Tim O'Shanter of PA

(Photo Source: Mercer County)

Tam O'Shanter of PA is a four-star golf course as rated by Golf Digest, offering lush green fairways and fast, bent-grass greens that provide guests the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Shenango Valley.

"We specialize in golf outings for businesses, corporations, and fundraisers. So, anybody that would be interested in a golf outing, we'd be glad to accommodate them," said John Kerins, one of the course owners.

"Our bookings seem to be up for the year, so we are excited for the new golf season," said Kerins. This course has been played by legends like Arnold Palmer, who played there as a teenager, and Sam Snead, who set the course record over 85 years ago.

Once you finish your game, you can head to the clubhouse patio that overlooks the 9th and 18th holes. The 14th hole is well known as a challenging one to beat, nicknamed Death Valley for the gulch on the hole that can turn a good score into bad.

Tam O'Shanter will be hosting the Mercer County Tourism Pro-AM conducted by the Tri-State PGA on May 16th and 17th. Kerins said they hope to bring in 120 golfers from the West Virginia and Pittsburgh area for the event. Kerins said Tam O'Shanter is a member of the Tri-State PGA, which is a local section of the PGA, and a club professional on the board at Mercer County Tourism. "We thought it would be a great avenue to highlight local courses," Kerins said.

He said this event will be a great way to promote overnight stays, shops, dining, attractions, and more than Mercer County has to offer.

Tam O'Shanter of PA is located at 2961 S Hermitage Rd. Hermitage PA 16148, 724-981-3552

The Oak Tree Golf Club

Photo Source: Mercer County)

The Oak Tree Golf Club offers serious players a challenging course to enjoy. This course is designed around four lakes and is located in West Middlesex. Known for its large, rolling greens and pristine landscaping; guests can enjoy the brilliant scenery as they traverse the 60 large sand bunkers located throughout the course.

Are you looking for a challenge? The 18th hole is a 407-yard par 4 that requires an accurate tee shot through two fairway bunkers with an approach shot over a lake—just starting out golfing? Beginners can have fun on this public course too!

Oak Tree Golf Club is located at 48 State Line Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159. 724-528-9985.

Avalon at Buhl

Avalon at Buhl, a more than 100-year-old country club golf course, offers fast, well-guarded greens and a challenging game for beginners and seasoned players alike!

The 18th hole on this course presents a unique challenge. It is surrounded by water and requires golfers of all abilities to put their skills to the test to reach a par 3. After a great round of golf, guests can visit their clubhouse for drinks and dining.

Avalon at Buhl is located at 1030 Forker Blvd. Hermitage, PA 16148. 724-704-8801

Grove City Country Club

(Photo Source: Mercer County)

A great private course is the Grove City Country Club. This course will also be featured on the Mercer County Tourism Pro-AM tour on May 16th and 17th. Ranked in the top 20 courses in the Mercer County area, out-of-town guests can enjoy this challenging and exciting course using the "member for a day" program. This program includes full use of the club, which includes the golf course, pool, range, and Grill Room. You are required to purchase a hotel package to enjoy the club.

Grove City Country Club is located at 73 Grove City Road, Grove City, PA 16127. 724-748-4912

Pine Hill Golf Course

(Photo Source: Mercer County)

Pine Hills Golf Course, designed by Charles Loreno and built in 1969, is known for its scenic, relaxing surroundings and reasonable rates. Pine Hills is known as a great place to play by many golfers, featuring 6,013 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par 72.

Pine Hills Country Club is located at 263 Leech Rd. Greenville, PA 16125, 724-588-8053

Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort

Established in 1926, Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort is an 18-hole public golf course located on 243 acres of contoured championship greens. Named "Best Places to Play" by Golf Digest Magazine, this 4 ½ star course provides golfers of all skill levels with an exciting and challenging experience. Pine Lakes Golf Club, owned by J.V. Ferrara, features a PGA-approved practice facility where golfers of all skill levels can practice.

Stay and Play packages for groups of all sizes can be booked from Mid-April to Mid-October.

Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort is located at 6233 West Liberty St. Hubbard, Ohio 44425, 330-534-9026

The Greens at Salvatora Farms

The Greens at Salvatora Farms offers golfers a scenic place to play a few rounds of golf and also features dining, leagues, and other special events for guests to enjoy. This 18-hole course offers an exciting and challenging game for all golfers.

The Greens at Salvatora Farms is located at 240 Tower Rd, Jamestown, PA 16134

Buhl Farm Park Golf Course

(Photo Source: Mercer County)

The Buhl Farm Park Golf Course is America's only free golf course. This 9-hole. 2378 yards course features scenic views and well-maintained rolling greens. Buhl Farm Park Golf Course is open from mid-April to November between 8 a.m. and sundown.

Buhl Farm Park Golf Course is located at 1290 Forker Blvd, Sharon, PA 16146

Willow Hills Golf Center, Inc.

Willow hills Golf Center offers golfers a 9-hole course on manicured green where they can enjoy the scenic views of the surrounding Grove City Forest. In addition to their fun and challenging 9-hole course, they also have a driving range and the Willow Hills Adventure Putt Putt 18 - Hole Course for the family to enjoy.

Willow Hills Golf Centerhttps://www.visitmercercountypa.com/see-and-do/buhl-farm-park-3/, Inc. is located at 109 George Jr Rd, Grove City, PA 16127

Relax After Your Golf Game at Mercer County's Golf Package Hotels

Planning your golf getaway includes finding the perfect accommodations for yourself and your group. Check out the "Stay" category on VisitMercerCountyPA.com for diverse options.

Whether you are looking to book a corporate outing, weekend getaway, bachelor party, or fundraiser, Mercer County offers the best golf courses and accommodations to make it happen! Enjoy the many breweries, fine dining, shopping, and more during your stay in Mercer County.