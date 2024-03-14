Man from Germany accused of traveling to Pennsylvania to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Germany is accused of traveling to Pennsylvania to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Court documents state said Erik Weidling, 20, flew from Germany to Lancaster County to have sexual contact with the teenage girl, who he said was his online girlfriend, CBS 21 reported. He is reportedly facing numerous charges, including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

According to the court documents obtained by the TV station, Weidling knew the girl was 15 years old. He allegedly knew the girl's schedule and her mother's schedule and visited the teenage girl when her mom left for work.

Weidling is accused, according to CBS 21, of having sexual contact with the teen multiple times over a week.

LancasterOnline reported that the 20-year-old man was charged on Saturday, the day he planned to return to Germany.

Citing the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect, LancasterOnline said a 15-year-old in Pennsylvania cannot consent to sexual activity with anyone four or more years older than them.

Court documents obtained by CBS 21 show that Weidling is being held at the Lancaster County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for March 20, LancasterOnline reported.