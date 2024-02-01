CPAP machine inventor and Respironics founder Gerald McGinnis dies at 89

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- CPAP machine inventor and Respironics founder Gerald McGinnis died at age 89.

Gerald "Jerry" McGinnis died in his sleep on Jan. 25, just a few months shy of his 90th birthday after a battle with Parkinson's Disease, his obituary says.

McGinnis grew up in the small town of Ottawa, Illinois, and after serving in the Korean War, he used the GI Bill to continue his education, entering a work-study program at Westinghouse that sponsored his master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh.

In 1963, he became the manager of Westinghouse's bioengineering department, which launched his career in medical product development.

He founded Respironics in 1976, developing the CPAP and BiPap machines used to treat sleep apnea. In 2007, Royal Philips Electronics bought the company, which became Philips Respironics.

He was critical of Philips Respironics when it recalled more than 5 million pressurized breathing devices due to risks that their internal foam can break down over time, leading users to inhale tiny particles while they sleep. The company just agreed to halt U.S. sales this week.

McGinnis is remembered for his humility, work ethic and philanthropy. His obituary says, "He was a plain spoken, humble, honest, kind friend, father and mentor. He loved being with his family and lived his life with gratitude for the gifts given to him."

He's survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Audrey McGinnis, his daughters and late son as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his obituary says.

There will be a celebration of life at the Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m. -- which would have been his 90th birthday. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.