'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok!

It's all thanks to their friend George.

George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home.

At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds.

Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room.

Once they realized how much he loved seeds, that's when creativity kicked in.

Jack started printing out backgrounds and local kids began donating their toys and now George is all over the internet - fighting Godzilla, visiting Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and even appearing on The Price Is Right!

Jack's mom said TikTok often has a bad reputation but it's brought a lot of hope and joy during a time when it was very much needed.

Jack and George having fun! 'George The Chipmunk'/TikTok

Also, once Geroge learned he would be appearing on the news, he struck a pose in front of the KDKA logo!

You can find him on TikTok at George The Chipmunk!