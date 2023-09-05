Geneva College offering free tuition for eligible students whose families make under $70K

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Geneva College is offering free tuition to some undergraduate students.

The private Christian college in Beaver Falls announced the "Geneva Tuition Promise" on Tuesday, saying all eligible Pennsylvania students from families who earn less than $70,000 a year will pay no undergraduate tuition.

To be eligible, a student has to complete an application for admissions by March 1 of next year, have official residency in Pennsylvania and also be eligible to receive any amount of Pell Grant.

The Geneva Tuition Promise will start with the incoming class in the fall of 2024. Starting next year, the college also said its highest achieving academic students can get up to $20,000 annually.

According to Geneva College's website, the annual tuition costs and fees for the 2021-22 year totaled $29,970 while room and board was $10,850. The college said it has nearly 1,200 undergraduates enrolled.