Gateway School District places James Hoeltje on unpaid suspension

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is now on unpaid suspension as the district move to fire him.

The school board met on Tuesday night and voted to approve a notice of dismissal for James Hoeltje.

He was charged last week with giving an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip and before prom.

Tuesday was the second board meeting since the charges became public.

One parent along with a booster member thanked the board for their quick action but said she was heartbroken for the marching band students.

She said the board of band boosters is working to make sure the rest of the band's season isn't impacted.

Hoeltje has a right to request a hearing with the board pending termination.