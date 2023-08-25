Watch CBS News
Gateway High School senior surprised with $40K scholarship

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A senior at Gateway High School got an incredible surprise on Friday.

Rocco Matratzo is one of two students nationally who was awarded a $40,000 scholarship through the BigFuture program. 

The scholarship was announced at an assembly in front of hundreds of his fellow students at Gateway in Monroeville. His parents were there to be part of the surprise.

Gateway High School senior Rocco Matratzo was awarded a $40,000 scholarship on Aug. 25, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

Matratzo said he was shocked because he didn't even remember signing up for the scholarship contest back when he was a junior.

"I'm shocked. I had no idea any of this was gonna happen today," he said. 

Matratzo says he hasn't decided where he's going to school yet, but he's already been accepted into Robert Morris University and Rosedale Technical College.

