Gates open two hours prior to kickoff for Steelers vs. Bills preseason game

Steelers ask fans to arrive early for preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're heading to the game this weekend as the Steelers make their home preseason debut at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers are recommending you get there early.

Acrisure management is asking fans to get to the stadium about two hours early as gates open at 4:30 p.m. and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

It's going to be the team's first preseason game this season at Acrisure Stadium and Head Coach Mike Tomlin has said that in the first half, a lot of this year's expected starters on both sides of the ball will play more than they did in the first game last weekend against Tampa Bay.

"We expect to play all healthy players," Tomlin said in his press conference on Thursday.

But when asked how long, he was more noncommittal.

"We'll play it by ear," he said.

You can catch the game right here on KDKA.com and on KDKA-TV with pregame coverage beginning at 6:00.