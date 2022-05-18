Gas prices impacting Memorial Day vacations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are continuing to climb to new records every day.

Have you stopped to think about how much it will cost to get to the beach this summer? According to AAA, more people are expected to take vacations this year after the last two years of the pandemic and restrictions. Most people will be driving.

Currently gas is $4.57 a gallon in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, it's $4.74 a gallon and $4.67 in Pittsburgh.

"It's crazy. It's tough for everyone," Jeff Cohen said.

There's no sign of gas prices coming down anytime soon. In fact, expect them to go higher. A local economist said you can thank the upcoming summer season for that.

"This means the demand for gasoline would go up. So without wars going on, we would have seen higher gas prices anyway," Duquesne associate professor of economics Dr. Risa Kumazawa said over Zoom.

AAA said about 34 million Americans will hit the roads this Memorial Day. It's viewed as the unofficial start of summer, so how much will gas cost you? KDKA decided on three popular destinations: Nags Head, Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach.

At the current average, Nags Head would cost about $96 by car, $115 by SUV and $137 by truck. A little further away in Myrtle Beach, it would be around $124 by car, $147 by SUV and $180 by truck. Getting to Daytona Beach will cost about $165 by car, $201 by SUV and $247 by truck.

You can save some gas if you plan accordingly and avoid rush hours.

"Cause you think about it, there's people still commuting back and forth to work. They're starting to mix with people getting a head start on the weekend," AAA East Central Director of Public Relations Jim Garrity said.

He said you should also try to take advantage of fuel perks programs and watch how fast you're driving. Speeding burns gas less efficiently.

"Every 5 over 50 you're driving, you're spending money you don't need to be spending while driving. It's as simple as that," Garrity said to KDKA.

The other issue with gas prices is the state's gas tax. Many ask why we don't press pause or eliminate it. State leaders are hesitant because it could cause a domino effect with less funding for roads and bridges.