Average price of gas in Pennsylvania hits $5 a gallon

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gas prices have reached the $5 mark throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Burkett Lane and Racetrack Road in North Strabane is $5.09 a gallon for regular fuel. It's not the only spot over $5 across the Pittsburgh region.

"I'm just shocked, I'm sorry," Linda Garber of Collier Township said Wednesday.

People said they are shocked and concerned because their money is going fast. Jim Horvath said he is finding ways to save, such as cutting corners on travel.

"I got a daughter in Delaware and I travel to Delaware, so I might cut back going down there," said Horvath.

Zachary Jukes said he's been riding his motorcycle more to save money.

"I can usually get a little over 100 miles out of a tank, roughly 30 to 40 miles to the gallon," Jukes said. "Even when it's rainy and crappy out, I try to ride so I can save on gas."

Across the county line in West View, Scholl's Bicycle Center President Ken Scholl said he's noticing more people resorting to simpler means of travel.

"Gas prices get a lot more people wanting to ride to work and save money on gas. So, been selling quite a few of the hybrid bikes and comfort bikes," Scholl said.

He added that people are bringing in the bikes they already own for repairs.

"Really slammed two to three days. We try to knock them all out and get people back on the road," said Scholl.

The average price of gas in Pittsburgh, according to AAA, is $4.99, which is just below the state average of $5.03.