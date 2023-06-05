Garry Nelson, former Duquesne basketball star, dies at 73

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Duquesne basketball star Garry Nelson has died.

The university announced his death on Monday. He was 73 years old. In a statement, president Ken Gormley said Nelson was "a legendary figure on the Dukes basketball team."

"Garry's impact on our institution, both in the legal field and on the basketball court, cannot be overstated. A big man at 6'10" tall, he leaves an equally large legacy in the entire city of Pittsburgh," Gormley said in the statement.

Nelson and his twin brother, Barry, were stars on the Duquesne basketball team in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Garry also worked in the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

"He was a giant in the local legal community, just as he had been a giant on the court, and was always eager to support his alma mater and the legal profession that he proudly served," Gormley said.

"Garry Nelson was not only a legend in regards to Duquesne basketball history, but truly one of the great men I've ever had a chance to meet," Dave Harper, vice president for athletics at Duquesne University, said. "We will miss him and send his family and friends our deepest thoughts, prayers, and condolences. We will make it a point to honor him this upcoming basketball season."