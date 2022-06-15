Garbage truck rolls over, crashes into Brighton Heights home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A garbage truck rolled over and crashed into a house in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.
The call for a garbage truck into a home on Beckham Street came in around 3 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.
The driver was treated at the scene.
It's unclear how many people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.
