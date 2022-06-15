Watch CBS News
Garbage truck rolls over, crashes into Brighton Heights home

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A garbage truck rolled over and crashed into a house in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. 

The call for a garbage truck into a home on Beckham Street came in around 3 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed. 

The driver was treated at the scene. 

It's unclear how many people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt. 

kdka-garbage-truck-crash-brighton-heights.png
A garbage truck rolled over and crashed into a house on Beckham Street in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on June 15, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

First published on June 15, 2022 / 5:40 PM

