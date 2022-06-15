Garbage truck rolls over, crashes into Brighton Heights home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A garbage truck rolled over and crashed into a house in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The call for a garbage truck into a home on Beckham Street came in around 3 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.

The driver was treated at the scene.

It's unclear how many people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

A garbage truck rolled over and crashed into a house on Beckham Street in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on June 15, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

