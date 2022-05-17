Fire pours from garbage truck, shuts down Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A large plume of black smoke billowed into the sky above the Liberty Bridge when a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was crossing the bridge on the outbound side when the fire erupted.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)



It's unclear right now what caused the fire.

The situation is causing traffic issues in the city. Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the bridge is now shut down.

It will remain closed until an engineer an examine the structure.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.