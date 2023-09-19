Watch CBS News
Driver of garbage truck crashes into billboard in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after the driver of a city garbage truck crashed into a billboard in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 3 p.m. in the area of McNeilly and Liberty roads. Allegheny County 911 said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The driver of the garbage truck crashed into two vehicles before hitting the billboard. 

