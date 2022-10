Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.

It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.

The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.

It was last renovated in 2003.