Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Gainey administration is removing a barrier to entering the city's police department.

Police recruits will no longer have to have 60 college credits completed before joining the city's police academy.

The administration says cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits through their police academy training, which is enough to be an officer.

If officers want to move up to the rank of sergeant or above, they'll have to complete 15 additional credits on their own.