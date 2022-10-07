Watch CBS News
Local News

Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy
Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Gainey administration is removing a barrier to entering the city's police department.

Police recruits will no longer have to have 60 college credits completed before joining the city's police academy.

The administration says cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits through their police academy training, which is enough to be an officer.

If officers want to move up to the rank of sergeant or above, they'll have to complete 15 additional credits on their own. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 12:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.